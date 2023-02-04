Drivers hold protest against hike in POL prices

A large number of taxi drivers took out a procession in Jhuddo town in protest against recent hike in the price of petroleum products.

The protesters marched on roads carrying banners and placards and raising slogans against the federal government before converging on town committee office where their leaders made speeches condemning the government for dealing a serious blow to their livelihood.

They said that the recent rise in POL prices had hit hard their small-scale business. The federal government had devastated the country economically by increasing prices of petroleum products and other essential commodities periodically. The rise in the rates of construction materials had brought all development activities to a halt while owners of parking stands for taxis, buses and vans had increased their rent, they complained.

They demanded the federal government immediately withdraw the recent hike in the fuel prices and also reduce prices of essential commodities.—INP