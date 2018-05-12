Drivers and their cars..!

HAVE you ever seen chauffeurs and how they keep their cars? Some of them, not all, take out clean cloth and dust every speck of dirt that’s fallen on bonnet and hood, they clean windshield, shine hub caps, open hood, check water in radiator, fill distilled water in battery and see if all lights are working.

They look under the chassis and from nearby tap direct the flow to get rid of clinging obstinate piece of dirt and mud. Then when done, they stand proudly next to their car waiting for the owner to come and be seated inside.

Like I said some of them, not all of them. There are many who care a damn.. The car is not theirs anyway, and they treat it like some stray dog the owner has asked to hold onto. The dirt can gather for days, hubcaps can roll off for all they care. They bang the doors and mesh the gears as if they drive a pick-up truck!

They seem proud of dust and grime and have never looked beneath to see caked underside. The paint looks tired and jaded, a little water would have done wonders but the chauffeur is busy or too big to do such a job.

And when the owner comes they are nowhere to be seen. They stand near the teashop or sit on culverts chatting to other drivers. They see their owner waving frantically and they look as if it is to someone else he waves to, till finally with grimace and grumble and grin to friends they stroll to their car.

He turns the key, the car refuses to start. He turns the key again and curses as wheezing sound comes from where the engine is. He sits in the car till the owner gets down and pushes..! Later, the owner looks around. Inside there is dust and dirt everywhere. But the other owner of the car whose driver cares for his set of wheels sits in elegant comfort. Inside, the car is clean and comfortable. The cushions have spring, and upholstery bright and cheerful.

I have seen both types of such chauffeurs: The latter is happy with whatever car he has. Even an old model in his hand is transformed into proud possession, whereas the driver who doesn’t care can break a sleek limousine into an old jalopy within months! But before we turn to criticize, let me ask, ‘What type are you?’ You have been given a body to use here on earth, maybe not a shining gleaming one. Ill and sick, not too tall or good looking.

How well do you look after your body? Is it clean and sparkling, so well kept that when the Owner sits in it, you are proud of how well maintained it is? Or have yesterday’s drinks, today’s cigarette smoke or just plain depression made it look dull and listless? Are the interiors filled with strange smells of empty beer cans, used condoms or pills to make you feel better? What kind of chauffeur are you?

