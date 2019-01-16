Driver of online cab service held for looting passenger

Islamabad Industrial Area police have arrested driver of online cab service who sped after taking away the valuables of a passenger, a police spokesman said on Wednesday. He said that Syed Fida Hussain Haider, resident of Karachi hired cab through online system on December 30, 2018 from Bhara Kahu to Faizabad.

After reaching the destination, Syed Fida Hussain gave one note with denomination of Rs. 1000 to the cab driver but he pretended for not having currency change with him.

The passenger Syed Fida went to nearby shops to get change of currency following which the cab driver sped away along with laptop, bag, cash, clothes and other valuables of the passenger.

Industrial area police registered the case following complaint of Syed Fida Hussain Haider and SP (Industrial Area) Sumera Azam constituted special team headed by Station House Officer Mustafa Kiyani to arrest the absconding driver.—APP

