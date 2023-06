A truck driver was found dead under mysterious circumstances in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, today.

An official told the media that the man, identified as Tarsem Lal of Kathua, was found hanging inside his truck at Dalwach area of Qazigund in the district.

He said his body has been shifted to a hospital in Qazigund for medical and legal formalities. The death seems suspicious and inquest proceedings have been initiated, he added.—KMS