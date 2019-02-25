Drive to net big retailers

IN a latest move to widen the tax base, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deputed teams at mega chain stores in major cities in order to detect multi billion rupees tax evasion. The tax collection body has also been obtaining data of sale receipts from twenty five hundred retail stores electronically all over the country. It plans to gear up efforts to bring more mega stores in the online loop with every passing month so that the tax collection can be increased for achieving the annual collection target of Rs 4, 398b rupees.

It is heartening to note that the government is going ahead with its drive to widen the tax net and ensure compliance from all the sectors. The retail outlets is the area that has witnessed a mushroom growth in recent years and in the past also, actions were taken to bring them into the tax net but these in fact did not meet any major success. However we understand that the deployment of teams at the retail chains and the examination of their sale receipts will definitely help the FBR to accurately assess their incomes and get the due tax. In our view just like wedding halls, a fix tax can be imposed on shopping plazas, centres and retailers keeping in view their size of business. If we really want to take forward the country on sustainable growth and development, it is imperative that all the potential sectors are brought into the tax net and the latest drive has made it clear that the government is heading for right direction. Tax exemptions for the elite should go now.

At the same time, the government also needs to fulfil the promise of simplifying procedure of filing tax returns. Most of the taxpayers do not file their returns, as current procedure is very complicated and cumbersome. While it is good to see that the government has clubbed together most of the taxes for business community, tax return form for salaried class who honestly pay their taxes should also be simplified to the maximum.

