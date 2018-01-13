Drive to boost child immunity in polio low risk season

Staff Reporter

The five-day national polio eradication drive will start all over Punjab from Monday (January 15), Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Friday.

“The Punjab government wants to build immunity of every child before the polio high-risk season starts in May this year”, said Khawaja Imran. “Reaching and vaccinating every child is absolutely critical in order to ensure that no more child suffers from the incurable disease”, the minister added.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ali Jan Khan said province will be implementing the first campaign of 2018 more aggressively with focus on Rawalpindi, Lahore and South Punjab. “We are implementing this national drive with a resolve to eradicate polio in 2018”, he added. Punjab’s Emergency Operation Coordinator Dr. Munir Ahmed said Pakistan is very close to eradicating polio and keeping polio cases down to one in two years in Punjab is a great feat. “But we will not relax until polio is eradicated”, he resolved.

The provincial emergency operations centre has constituted over 44 thousand teams who will go door to door to vaccinate over 18.5 million under-five children all over the province, he said.