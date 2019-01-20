Drive against water theft, defaulters from next week

Rawalpindi

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has finalized arrangements to launch a special drive against water theft and defaulters next week said Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Arif Abbasi.

Talking to APP he informed that WASA authorities were given a month to finalize arrangements to start a special drive against defaulters and water theft and improve its revenue collection.

“The WASA administration had been asked to make a list of defaulters in the city areas to launch action against them,” he said.

To a question he said, most of commercial consumers were wasting water and creating problems for the domestic consumers. There were many people in the city who use water illegally, he said adding, WASA officials had been asked to prepare lists of such connections.

WASA would also form teams to check water sucking machines on main supply lines so that equal water distribution could be ensured for all the consumers.

To another question he said, the WASA revenue branch had been asked for the lists of those who were using domestic connections for commercial purposes. The authority did not want to increase water charges, but, taking solid steps to improve recovery of water bills from commercial and residential consumers and detect illegal water connections, he said adding, over 40 percent revenue collection was improved during last three months.

He informed that WASA officers were directed to facilitate the defaulters in paying their outstanding dues in installments particularly those who could not pay their bills for the last three to four years. WASA under its operation against Car Wash Service Stations had also sealed 67 units for not installing recycling plants. Arif Abbasi informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the rules violators.

He said that the agency on the directive of the High Court launched crackdown and sealed total 67 service stations during last month. Total 105 service stations of the city were earlier issued notices and given two months period for installations of the recycling plants to save water, he added.

The Chairman appreciated efforts of the staff being made to implement orders of the court. He said the operation would continue till installation of the recycling plant at last service station and the officers concerned had been directed to take action against the violators without any discrimination.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp