Drive against illegal use of electricity, recovery of dues

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, Task Forces actions against illegal use of electricity and Recovery of dues with the cooperation of Federal & Provincial Govt hasbeen geared up throughout the Province. According to DG Public Relations PESCO Shaukat Afzal Khan In this connection Task Force of Khyber Division in the supervision of Xen Nadeem Afridi recovered Rs.10 Million from defaulters while 98 distribution transformers of different categories has been removed due to non payment of Rs. 98 Million.

All defaulters have been warned to deposit our standing dues otherwise their power supply will be disconnected and transformers and other equipments will be removed.

Similarly task forces of Peshawar & Mardan Circles checked various areas of Tangi,Takhtbai,Harichand along with AC Tangi & Additional AC Takhtbai disconnected 12 sections of 11 KV Amirabad feeder due to non payment of Rs.82.5 Million.Total 32 distribution transformers 4 transformer of 25 KVA,23 transformer of 50 KVA and 1 transformer of 100 KVA has been disconnected. During the operation 489 direct connections has been removed.

Teams of Lundkhawar & Takhtbai recovered Rs. 102.671 from permanent disconnected consumers while Rs. 338.436 Million has been recovered from running consumers.FIRs has been lodged against 3 persons while FIRs against 14 persons has been requested.

Similalry teams of Pesco Talash,Themargara & Lal Qila also carried out operation against power theft and recovery of dues in different areas of these sub divisions.

Drive against illlegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, PESCO has once again warned to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial losses & line losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO’s whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

