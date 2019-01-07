Drive against illegal use of electricity continues

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Task Forces action against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the province. According to DG PR Pesco Shokat Afzal Khan, the Task Force team of Warsak-2 sub division along with, heavy contingents of Police and Pesco personal carried out a grand operation in the areas of Pajagi and Faqir Kili areas. During Operation teams removed more than 150 direct hooks, against them action has been sought. Due to nonpayment of dues power supply from 4 distribution transformers has been disconnected.

Similarly during drive against illegal use of electricity in Abbottbad Circle when Pesco’s LSs Anjam Shazad and Jamil Khan nabbed a direct connection in Feroabad area, mean while owners of the house Shabaz, Imran.

Share on: WhatsApp