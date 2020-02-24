Drive against encroachment reviewed

City Reporter Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani chaired a meeting on Monday to review the actions and steps taken by the concerned authorities for the removal of encroachments in pursuance of orders of Supreme Court. He directed the KMC, SBCA, KDA, Cantonment Board Clifton and other relevant departments to implement the orders of the Supreme Court in letter and spirit regarding the removal of encroachments and illegal structures. The meeting was attended among others by the DIG Amir Farooqi, Deputy Commissioner south Irshad Ali, Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali Siddiqui senior officials of SBCA, KMC, KDA, Civil Aviation, Cantonment Board Clifton and others. Commissioner asked the concerned authorities to implement the orders of Supreme Court letter and spirit and follow the deadlines given for the implementation.