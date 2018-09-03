Drinking water issue of Karachi to be resolved: CM

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has reiterated his commitment to resolve the issues of drinking and industrial water in the metropolis and utilization of solid waste for power generation.

He was chairing an important meeting at CM House on Monday. The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, Minister for Women Development Shahla Raza, CM advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem and Chairman Hubco Habibullah Khan, Director Aly Khan, CEO Khalid Mansoor and others.

Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi was receiving 583 MGD from Keenjhar Lake, 100 MGD from Hub Dam. “This supply of 683 MGD water from both sources comes to 80 percent of the total requirement leaving the city with a shortfall of 550 MGD,” he said and added the solution of demand and supply lies in sea water desalination plant.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that 16,550 tons of waste is generated daily in the city out of which only 20 percent is recycled. “Therefore, I want to utilize the waste for generation of electricity,” he said.

Hubco team told the chief minister that the issues of water scarcity, waste water and solid waste management could be made by making sea water desalination, waste water recycling and energy could be generated from solid waste.

It was pointed out that there was total water demand of Clifton Cantonment Board and DHA Phase 1 to VII is 14 MGD, out of which 6 to 7 MGD is being supplied by KWSB and there is still a gap of 7 to 8 MGD.

The Hubco offered to use Hub plant for desalination. Its capacity would be 300 MGD, scalable to 1200 MGD. They said that sea water intake and outfall channel are available.

Waste to Energy: Hubco told the chair that if all of Karachi’s non-recycled waste (13,240 TPD) is utilized, it can generate around 200 MW electricity which can produce 175-190 MGD of potable water.

Murad Ali Shah said that waste to energy to water projects can be executed in PPP arrangement with Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and KWSB.

The Chief Minister said that Hubco and Sindh government can work together and for the purpose he directed Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem to firm up the detail proposal for the purpose. The PPP unit can also work on the project, he said.

Murad Ali Shah also directed the P&D chairman to examine how much waste could be provided per day for generation of electricity and how much land would be required to install such a plant at landfill site.

The P&D and Sindh PPP unit after considering the main idea of providing desalinated water to Karachi, power generation from solid waste and recycling of waste water for industrial purpose would make its proposal and submit to the chief minister for his approval.

Share on: WhatsApp