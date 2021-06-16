‘Drink water’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s snub causes $4 billion loss to Coca Cola

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday took a dig at Coca Cola bottles during a press conference and his move cost the beverages company $4 billion the next day.

A video circulating on social media shows, the star athlete removed the two bottles of Coca Cola set before him on the table for advertisement when he reached to address a press conference ahead of Portugal’s match against Hungary in the ongoing the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.

While moving the bottles of soft drink aside, he waved a bottle of water and asked people to drink water instead of Coca Cola.

Cristiano Ronaldo gesture has caused $4billion loss for coca-cola.

Coca-cola went from being worth $242 billion to $238 billion a brutal 1.6% drop for the company on the stock market.

The prices of the firm dropped by 1.6 per cent and the its value went down from $242 billion to $238 billion.

The impact of Ronaldo’s snub was so immediate that people likened it to the fluctuation in the cryptocurrency market due to the tweets of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Social media is abuzz with hilarious memes after Ronald’s move and devaluation of Coca Cola.

Elon – I can move the market with one tweet

Ronaldo- "Hold my bottle"🤣🤣#CocaCola #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/vkVdMlVser — CA Nilisha Mantri (@ca_nilisha) June 16, 2021

#CocaCola Stock after Ronaldo removed bottle of coke from table: pic.twitter.com/FL043QLXHv — Rohit Chauhan (@imrchauhan5) June 16, 2021

