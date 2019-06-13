Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The shipments of Pakistani dried dates lying at Attari check post since February 2019,have been finally allowed for re-export to Pakistan by Indian Customs due to the concerted efforts of Ministry of Commerce. According to a press release issued by the Commerce Division, due to the imposition of 200% duty by India on Pakistani products on16thFebruary 2019, the shipments, which had already arrived at Attari got stuck up at the port because the importers refused to get those cleared at high duties. Since 96% of the dried dates exports from Pakistan were meant for Indian market, the duty hike by India created a challenging situation for export of dates, in turn, adversely affecting the dates farmers.

Secretary Commerce, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera chaired a consultative session with the stakeholders in Karachi, followed by a meeting chaired by the Commerce Advisor, Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood in Islamabad, immediately before the Eid holidays, to devise an action plan for clearance of the shipments held at Attari.