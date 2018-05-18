Dredging of Nullah Leh to be completed at earliest

Rawalpindi

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mian Behzad Adil and Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem directed the concerned officials to complete the dredging and cleanliness of Nullah leh before the monsoon season.

Chairing a meeting here at his office, the ADC directed the concerned officials to remove encroachments around Nullah Leh and other Nullahs, warning strict action be taken against those throwing waste in the Nullahs.

Director Rescue 1122, Dr Abdul Rehman briefed the meeting that Rescue has completed all arrangements before monsoon season ,adding the relief camp would be set up in July while control room would become functional in June.—APP