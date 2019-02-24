A dream is a success of images, ideas and emotions that usually occur involuntarily. As it is said: “Dare to dream big enough dreams; only big dreams have the power to move men’s soul”.

The first secret of self made millionaires is simple: Dream big dreams! Allow yourself to imagine about all your career goals and the kind of life you would like to live. Having a dream is one thing, but making it happen is another thing. You need to have a battle plan.

As Scott Adam once said; “losers have goals and winner have systems”. Your plan doesn’t have to be perfect, and it is not necessary it should be always completed, but the important thing is that you should think about a plan to reach your goals. Considering a big dream is to consider your potential as a powerful creator, and this is really good thing.

And three signs that show dreaming big are; 1. Your dream has nothing to do with what everyone else thinks. 2. Your dream is unlimited by your experience, schooling , finances or any other restrictions. 3.

If you were to achieve your dreams, it would truly make you feel magical. So, what do you think? Are you dreaming big enough? If so, well done! It takes a higher level of faith in yourself. If you think you are NOT dreaming big, then take off the training wheels and stretch a little higher.

UMRAH ZADI ABBASI

Via email

