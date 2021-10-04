Dreamers of ‘Naya Pakistan’ destroyed country: Hamza

Our Corespondent Bahawalpur

Criticising incumbent government, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has said that those who dreamed of a ‘Naya Pakistan’ destroyed the country.

Addressing the workers convention, Hamza Shahbaz said that the entire nation was waiting for their PML-N leaders [to return to power].

“PMLN workers had unyielding courage and resilience and they had bravely faced jails to support their leaders,” he added.

“The storm of ‘Tabdeeli Sarkar’ has changed the lives of the people. The coming era belongs to PML-N while we will take the nation out of deprivation. People now say they want the old Pakistan back,” the PML-N leader said.