Dream to be part of Pakistan will come true: APHC leaders

Gen Asim’s support to be great inspiration for Kashmiris

In Indian illegally Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leadership has said that the statement by Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir at PMA passing out parade is evident that people of Kashmir are not alone in their struggle for right to self-determination.

APHC leaders, including illegally detained amalgam’s General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Mir Shahid Saleem, Abdul Ahad Parra, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Behanji, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Dr Musaib, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Khadim Hussain, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen Jammu and Kashmir in their statements issued in Srinagar said that the Army Chief’s unflinching and all-out support to the just freedom struggle will be a great inspiration for the Kashmiri people.

The APHC leaders said that the statement reflects that entire Pakistan is fully standing by the Kashmiri people in their pursuit for freedom. They urged the global community to realize that without just & peaceful resolution to Kashmir issue, regional peace will remain elusive. The leaders said that Modi regime must remember that the days of India’s tyrannical rule over J&K are numbered.

The leaders said that the speech fully represents the sentiments of the Kashmiri people for which they are grateful to the Army Chief. They added that the Kashmiris who are bearing the brunt of the Indian Army’s onslaught for the past seven decades consider Pakistan Army as their biggest protector after God.

The APHC leaders said that Kashmiri people dream to be part of Pakistan, and the day was not far when this dream will come true.

APHC leader from Jammu and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devinder Singh Bahl, in a statement also strongly appreciated the statement from Pakistani political and military leadership on Kashmir. He said, the way the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chief of Army Staff have expressed their views on the Kashmir issue in clear words has boosted the morale of the Kashmiri people. He said that Pakistani leadership has made it clear not only to the Indian leadership but also to the international community that peace in South Asia is impossible without the solution of the Kashmir dispute.—KMS