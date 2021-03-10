Dream of Naya Pakistan being materialized: CM

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday regretted that the opposition has undermined national interest for the sake of protecting its personal stakes.

The chief minister emphasised that negative role of the opposition will not be remembered in good words, adding that the opposition neither has any strategy nor has it done anything for the masses.

The thieves have faced defeat on every occasion because they used politics for loot and increasing bank balances, he added.

It is sanguine that the culture of political loot has been done away with by PM Imran Khan and the precious state lands of billions of rupees have been retrieved from squatters.

It is satisfying that the dream of a transparent Pakistan was being materialised, he further said.

Meanwhile, on the directives CM Usman Buzdar, the free vaccination of elderly citizens, of more than 60 years of age, has been started and vaccination centres have been established in various districts of the province.

In a statement, the CM said the officials are directed to arrange necessary facilities for the elderly visitors and announced to visit such centres to review the facilities.

Vaccination of health workers will also continue while the government is taking steps to save the citizens from this virus, he added.

The CM maintained that public cooperation is imperative to overcome corona as an increase in corona patients has been witnessed due to carelessness and non-observance of SOPs.

On the other hand, CM Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting about the irrigation department at his office on Wednesday to review the progress on development schemes. The irrigation secretary briefed about the ongoing schemes.

The CM directed to accelerate the pace of development work on ongoing schemes for their timely completion.

The CM appreciated the performance of the irrigation department and asked it to work with more zeal and vigour.

The meeting decided to overcome the illegal practice of pumping out the canal water and the CM directed to constitute a committee to review rules for the extension of canal command areas.

This committee will submit its comprehensive recommendations at the earliest.

It was further decided to devise a policy for retrieving illegal occupation of areas adjoining the canals and the CM directed that the policy should be presented according to the timeframe.

The CM further directed to take immediate steps to transfer the control of the Chashma Right Bank Canal to the irrigation department adding that the summary be given final shape quickly.

Meanwhile, the meeting was told that feasibility reports have cleared the construction of small dams in the areas of Hathi Morr, Talang Ban and Khantak/Jalebi Morr in Koh-e-Suleman. Funds will be provided immediately for these projects.

Meanwhile, CM Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the stoppage of the provision of medicines to the cancer patients, directed the concerned authorities to ensure provision of such medicines.

He directed the cabinet committee on the finance and development to resolve the matter and ensure availability of medicines to cancer patients.

He further directed to evolve a comprehensive strategy for the smooth supply of medicines to the patients. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he said.