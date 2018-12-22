Dream of ‘mother & child hospitals’ about to come true: Dr Yasmin

Staff Reporter

Punjab Health Minister Prof. Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that dream of establishment of ‘mother & child hospitals’ about to come true. PC-I of the project was being prepared.

Although the Punjab government would provide sources for the scheme however, any cooperation from philanthropists would also be welcomed. She was addressing as chief guest at a ceremony held for fund raising for ‘Sir Gangaram Mother & Child Hospital’. Mrs. Senior Minister Kiran Aleem Khan, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), MS Sir Gangaram Hospital Dr. Fayaz Butt and many other eminent figures were also present on the occasion. Mrs. Senior Minister donated Rs. 2 million from her family besides millions of cash and different participants also donated cheques.

‘We are trying to overall public health system. Gangaram Mother & Child Hospital would be state of the art project. If philanthropists contribute one rupee the government would add nine rupees to complete the project as early as possible’, said the Minister.

‘Every person who was born in Gangaram Hospital should come forward for their contribution’ wished the Minister. She told the audience that mother & child hospitals would also be established in five districts of Punjab.

‘Project of mother & child hospitals is being appreciated worldwide. USAID and DFID had also offered for technical as well as financial cooperation’ said the Minister. Recalling the memories of her student life Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that FMJU was closed to her heart because she had been learning and then teaching there.

Share on: WhatsApp