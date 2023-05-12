Dreaded NIA continues crackdown, house raids

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) continued its crackdown and house raids in several areas of the territory.

The NIA sleuths along with Indian paramilitary personnel conducted more raids at multiple locations in the Kashmir Valley in a fake case registered by the probe agency against freedom and peace loving people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The dreaded agency raided the houses in different areas of Badgam, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

During the raids house, documents, electronic devices, bank documents and mobile phones were seized from the inmates.—KMS