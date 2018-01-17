Draw for Hajj held

Rawalpindi

Five officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (WAA) were declared lucky winners in a lucky draw ceremony of Hajj and Umrah scheme 2018, here on Tuesday.

Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem presided over the ceremony held at Rawalpindi Press Club.

Lucky winners are Shahid Drez, Muhammad Noman and Gulfraz for Hajj scheme and Javaid Hussain and Khalil Ahmed for Umrah scheme.

MD WASA would bear the expenses for Hajj while former MPA, Zia Ullah Shah for Umrah scheme.

Managing Director WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood and Zia Ullah Shah and officials of WASA were present on the occasion.—APP