Drastic measures to cope with climate changes sought

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan has called upon the world to take drastic measures and work on war footing in order to cope with challenges of climate change. ‘Pakistan understands the gravity of situation and looks forward to other countries to working on this issue jointly.’ Senator Mushahid expressed these views while holding an interactive session with senior editors and correspondents of national dailies. Press Information Officer Muhammad Salim was also present on the occasion.

Mushaid Ullah highlighted various initiatives by the PML-N government in order to preserve forests and green character of our country. One such measure is setting up a huge botanical garden in Bani Gala and inaugural ceremony of its boundary wall construction will be held on January 10, 2018. It will be an international garden where you will find waterfalls, fauna and flora of all the regions and lands of Pakistan. The project may take 10 to 12 years and it will cost Rs80.5 million, said he.

Giving further details, he said we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Tobacco Company to sponsor the construction of boundary wall of Botanical Gardern being constructed on 785 acre land at Bani Gala Islamabad. To a question, Mushahidullah said Pakistan among the countries worst hit by climate change and its impacts despite the fact it has little role in initiating/generating such negative climate effects.

Unfortunately, the advanced nations have reaped the benefits of development but at the same time they left devastating effects on climate in the name of development, said Mushahidullah. To a question, he said unchecked use of fossils fuel led to global warming and melting of glaciers. He also called upon the provincial government to work along with other provinces and the federal government to take up this challenge.

We must join hands today to mitigate the climate risk to the world by bringing together businesses, governments and public bodies to accelerate sustainable development advance the green economy and promote use of natural resources with sanity, he said. The common global menace of climate change, which has put the sustainability of the planet earth at risk, cannot be tackled, everyone should play its dues role in enhancing awareness about the hazards of environment change, and he said adding that current government has already devised forestry policy.