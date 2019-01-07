DRAP vs pharma sector

The pharmaceutical industry of Pakistan is very important. Besides reducing cost of healthcare, the industry also provides self-reliance to our armed forces in terms of medicines. Similarly the industry also hires more female workers and the industry has a long supply chain, creating jobs and income for a vast majority of Pakistanis. (Manufacturers, Distributors, Pharmacies, Doctors and Franchisers) Unfortunately successive governments have not been looking after this industry resulting in its downfall that has affected jobs and income of many. It has also increased healthcare cost, reduced supply of medicines and endangered Pakistan’s self-reliance in pharmaceutical products, leading to increased imports in future.

The industry is looked after by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) consisting of technical personnel with no industry or manufacturing or marketing knowledge. DRAP cheats through technicalities, where they create monopolies for certain companies on heavy bribes. Since DRAP is involved in this practice, therefore, they cover for each other by not highlighting such issues.

I would like to highlight five such monopolies created by DRAP to illegally benefit some companies while stopping the work of the rest of the industry. And I would like to request the SC and CCP and even PM to look into these five cases to see the level of manipulation in DRAP for creating special monopolies.

Ephedrine is banned in Pakistan and all the products that use this raw material have been deregistered by DRAP but for one company called “Munawar Pharma”, DRAP has allowed them to produce their Ephedrine product called “Mauorax”. Similarly Abbot, GSK and Novartis multinational pharmas are allowed to illegally produce their products called Arinac Forte, Panadol CF, Actified P and Restoril by DRAP, but rest of Pakistani companies are not allowed to register this product on the basis that no international drug regulatory authority has these products registered with them due to their harmful effects.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

