DRAP urged to form liaison committee

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has demanded of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to form a liaison committee as any further delay will destroy the pharmaceutical industry. The demand was raised by the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid while talking to the Chairman Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Dr. Sheikh Akhtar Hussain at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Mian Misbah ur Rehman, Ijaz A. Mumtaz, Kh. Shahzeb Akram, Naeem Hanif and others were also present. Malik Tahir Javaid said that a liaison committee comprising members from LCCI and DRAP would help deal with issues pertaining to health and pharma sector. Chairman DRAP welcomed the proposal and also said that operations and regulations of DRAP are being restructured and transformed on modern scientific basis. The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid drew the attention of DRAP Chairman towards increase in dollar rate, late issuance of final registration letter and form six & seven to the importers.