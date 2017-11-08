DRAP starts stern action on manufacturing of illegal, banned drugs

Islamabad

Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has started stern action against those violators who are involved in manufacturing of illegal, banned and unregistered drugs.

According to press statement, computerization of drug registration record has disturbed the miscreants, as some of them have fabricated false documents and they are shouting and spreading disinformation.

This computerization process will disclose such wrong deeds in the past, DRAP Registration and Pricing division denies any such missing of records which are all intact. Contradicting the allegations of owner of a Pharma company at a press conference, DRAP said that such baseless allegations aimed at stalling the reform process undertaken by DRAP.

New initiatives in drug registration process included international quality CTD format for drug Registration dossier, 2D bar-coding on labelling, mandatory GMP certified source of raw materials of API, standardization of drug and specification. These initiatives will ensure the provision of quality drugs.

Similarly stern actions of DRAP, FIA and provincial governments, suspension and cancellation of drug licenses, registration cancellations, heavy fines, FIRs, imprisonment of violators of Drug Act 1976 and DRAP ACT 2012, the drug mafia has lost senses and now they are coming up with lies, defamation attempts, character assassination, fake complaints, legal cases, etc

The statement further stated that the DRAP was determined not to accept any pressure and take stern actions, across the board, against all these mafias, who are spreading spurious, fake and counterfeit drugs and the government will clean this menace, in the larger public interest and patient safety.

Similarly, regarding drug pricing, a stringent mechanism is provided under Drug Pricing Policy 2015, which is implemented in true spirit. Drug Pricing committee included members from all relevant stakeholders, provinces, etc recommend the price fixation as per policy which is further re-scrutinized and finally price fixation is decided by the federal cabinet.

DRAP clarified that all promotions and postings are as per rules and provisions. All payments of allowances are at par and same across the board for all staff on deputation.

The process of recruitment last year was regarded as transparent, fair and totally on merit, which was appreciated by all including stakeholders. The matter is more than a year old and the grudge now seems to be due to the reason that these new appointees are working hard and have moved away the cleric mafia, thus proceeding the cases only on merit base that on one side, is highly appreciated by stakeholders, while on the other side have disturbed the wrong doers and corrupt practices.

DRAP invited all professionals and agencies to join hands in eradication of illegal, spurious and unregistered drugs from the country with the support from all responsible citizens.—PR