DRAP, Sindh firm to enhance cooperation

Islamabad

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and provincial health authorities of Sindh on Tuesday agreed to put joint efforts in implementation of harmonized drug policies.

This was decided in a meeting held between a delegation headed by CEO DRAP Dr Sheikh Akhter Hussain along with Sheikh Ansar Ahmed, Director Pharmacy Services, Asim Rauf Additional Director, Lahore and Dr Najam-us-Saquib Additional Director Karachi and Minister for Health Sindh, Dr Sikandar Ali Mendhro and Secretary Health Dr Fazalullah Pechuho.

CEO, DRAP requested the minister to nominate a focal person from Drug Department, Sindh for better coordination and collaboration during raids against the spurious and un-registered drugs, inspections of manufacturing facilities and market surveys regarding availability of safe and effective life saving drugs in the market. Director, Pharmacy Services briefed the Minister and Secretary Health department Sindh on various pharmacovigilance activities and programs being initiated from DRAP and Punjab Government.

Provincial Health Minister informed the delegation about his department’s efforts to curb the sale of spurious drugs in the market. CEO DRAP explained that DRAP’s Act included allopathic, herbal, unani, nutraceuticals, homeopathic and medicated cosmetics as therapeutic goods and for the sale of such therapeutic goods necessary amendment in the provincial drug sale rules are required.

Provincial Health Minister and Secretary Health Sindh appreciated the efforts being made by DRAP and assured their cooperation for availability of safe, efficacious and quality medicines to the people of Pakistan.—APP