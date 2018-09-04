DRAP shows grave concern over spurious drug manufacturer

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

DRAP has shown grave concern Over Spurious drug manufacturer Noor Muhammad Mahar who is nominated accused in more than 155 FIR’s for manufacturing and sale of spurious, unregistered & substandard medicines is still out of grip of law enforcement agencies and operating freely in the society to malign the officers of DRAP in print and social media.

DRAP has exposed the corruption and corrupt practices of all owners of Everest Pharma (Spurious drug manufacturer) including Noor Muhammad Mahar through the assistance of prestigious government institutions of the country i.e. Honorable supreme court of Pakistan, FIA and NAB.

In the beginning of 2018, DRAP received a complaint that a pharmaceutical company M/s. Everest Pharmaceuticals Islamabad was involved in manufacturing of spurious, un-registered medicines and substandard medicines. Noor Muhammd Mahar is one of the owners of the firm. DRAP tried to take immediate action against the firm but the powerful gang of owners of Everest Pharma pressurized the officers of DRAP through various tactics including lodging various applications in police stations. Noor Muhammad Mahar under the garb of Pakistan drug lawyers’ forum and young pharmacists association started a malicious campaign on print, electronic and social against the officers of DRAP. Due to their blackmailing officers of the DRAP were de motivated and no Law enforcement agency was cooperating with DRAP to take action against Everest Pharma before February 2018. DRAP has already admitted that the bunch of criminals is so powerful that it has to request the Supreme Court of Pakistan to direct the Law Enforcement Agencies to cooperate with DRAP to take action against Everest Pharam. The apex court while hearing Human Rights Application filed by DRAP directed the DRAP and Law enforcement agencies to immediately take action against Everest Pharma.

On the direction of Supreme Court of Pakistan a team of DRAP officers along with FIA and NAB Teams inspected the Everest Pharmaceuticals and reported that firm is involved in manufacturing of unregistered, spurious and sex medicines. Gross violations of the Good manufacturing practices were also observed. The firm was using smuggled raw material and has no import record or DRAP’s permission for import of raw materials. The firm was manufacturing drugs in unhygienic conditions violating the conditions of license. Ironically firm was manufacturing unregistered drugs to supply to the Punjab and Sind Governments.

Keeping in view the above facts and public health at large, Licensing Board decided to cancel the manufacturing license No. 000535 of M/s. Everest Pharmaceuticals Islamabad. Moreover, FIR was lodged against the owners of firm Muhammad Usman, Dr Kamran Izhaar and Noor Muhammad Mehar who were found involved in the business of spurious and unregistered medicines. Two culprits Muhammad Usman, Dr Kamran Izhaar are behind the bars while the third Noor Muhammad Mahar is still absconder.

The Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan on 13.03.2018 directed the DRAP to make a road map for eradication of spurious and un-registered drugs. In compliance to the orders of highest court DRAP Constituted a National Task Force for eradication of spurious & un-registered drugs with effect from 19.03.2018 throughout Pakistan. The campaign was launched initially for one month, but later on it is continue on the direction of Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan. As part of National Task Force campaign, permissions for lodging of 155 FIRs were granted against M/s Everest Pharmaceuticals. Out of which 60 FIRs have been lodged 95 are in process. 128 cases of illegally imported Pharmaceutical Raw Materials with fake endorsement of DRAP have been forwarded to NAB, FIA and Collectorate of Customs Appraisement for cognizance under the law.

