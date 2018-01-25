DRAP rejects allegations of PYPA, PDLF

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

2018. Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) vehemently denied the allegations levelled by Pakistan Young Pharmacists Association (PYPA) and Pakistan Drug Lawyer Forum (PDLF). In a desperate attempt to gain vested interests and pressurize the officials of DRAP, these elements are disseminating wrong and misleading information to divert the focus of regulators and investigational agencies from their heinous crimes. NHS,R&C and DRAP refuted all allegations which are factually incorrect, baseless and are totally misleading for some vested interests. These elements are aggrieved due to the improvement of functioning system of DRAP in line with international good regulatory practices and numerous campaigns running to eradicate spurious, fake and illegal drugs from the country.

New initiatives in drug registration process including international quality CTD (common technical document) format for drug Registration dossier, 2D barcoding on labelling, mandatory Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified source of raw materials of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and excipients, standardization of drug specification, etc, are worthy efforts of DRAP team to ensure the provision of quality drugs. DRAP and M/o NHSR&C are determined not to accept any pressure and take stern actions, across the board, against all these mafias, who are spreading Spurious, fake and counterfeit drugs, but government will clean this menace, in the larger public interest and patient safety.

Supreme Court of Pakistan has upheld the decision of DRAP for cancellation of registration of Recombinant bovine somatotropin (RBST) hormones and vacated the stay granted in this respect by High Court at Karachi, Sindh. Accordingly, the Division of Quality Assurance, DRAP has issued directives to its field offices, Provincial governments and their inspectorates, Administrations of ICT, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan to take stern action against sales of RBST hormone which was being used to increase milk production in cattle. The federal inspectorate and provincial inspectors are conducting raids in line with the directions and ceased the stock of banned injections. However, certain elements are deliberately trying to confuse the cancellation of registration of RBST with other drugs, oxytocin in particular which is used in cattle and pets for precipitation of labor and to control uterine hemorrhage.

Furthermore, World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a position paper in which the dengue vaccine has been conditionally recommended for use in the area where dengue is prevalent. However, dengue vaccine shall be prescribed in seropositive patients after getting results of proper diagnostic tests. WHO on its website has displayed that the vaccine significantly protects against hospitalized and severe dengue in individuals seropositive for dengue at time of first vaccination in all age groups studied. In Pakistan due to high prevalence of dengue, Registration Board approved registration of dengue vaccine which is in process of price fixation by Federal Government.

The allegations of embezzlement of record is also totally baseless and without any substance. In fact a recent sincere and positive initiative, DRAP had initiated computerising decades old manual registration record since 1976 and uploaded a provisional database on its official website. The link available on DRAP’s website is sourced to the database containing information of drugs registered by the Registration Board. The information contained in this database includes registration number, proprietary or brand name, generics name with composition, name of manufacturer or importer.

Registration division clarified that none of its record is missing or lost, it is completely intact and available.

Regarding drug pricing, a stringent mechanism is provided under Drug Pricing Policy, 2015, which is implemented in true spirit. Drug Pricing committee include members from all relevant stakeholders, provinces, etc and recommend the price fixation as per policy which is further re-scrutinized and finally price fixation is decided by Federal cabinet/ government.

The case in reference to Dr Sh. Akhter, the referred letter is from NAB and not from Ministry of Health or NHSR&C or DRAP, therefore we can’t comment on it. Furthermore the matter is subjudice, bringing it to media and press conference is an attempt of contempt of court, DRAP will move it accordingly.

Nevertheless, such allegations are desperate attempts from these elements to create confusion among public and to hurdle the improvements in enforcement of law and establishing controls in regulatory frame work.

These elements must be investigated deeply and their activities should be check to save public from their consistent wrong doings which is yet remained unchecked.

These elements still without a check, through their some official contacts, are constantly misguiding high public offices, public agencies, establishment and court of laws, so as to pressurize fair and honest officers who dared to take actions against such culprits, contrary to the past; are being attempted to be made example with their character assassination and causing huge financial and reputation losses to them and to public resources for all the defensive measures and responses.