DRAP recovers large quantity of illegal drug raw material

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) late Tuesday recovered a large quantity of raw material used in the making of medicines in Karachi, officials said.

The officials conducted the raid at a warehouse in the port city’s Korangi Industrial Area.

DRAP officials said they had confiscated the material that is used in the illegal manufacturing of medicines.

“This was a big operation conducted by DRAP,” the officials said. Per sources, bigwigs of the pharmaceutical industry are reportedly involved in the act. Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter remains underway.

 

