DRAP, PSHP sign MoU

Islamabad

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and Pakistan Society of Health System Pharmacists (PSHP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Pharmaco vigilance System partnership on Wednesday. During the ceremony Directors of DRAP Mr. Ghulam Rasool Dutani, Dr Obaidullah, Mr. Amanullah, Deputy Directors Mr. Akhtar Abbas Khan, Mr. Sayyad Hussain Khan, Assistant Directors Abdul Mateen, Abdul ughees and Ms Aqsa Hashmi and Jamshed Ahmed, General Secretary (PSHP), Farrukh Malik, Member Executive Council (PSHP) were also present. Dr Sheikh Akhter Hussain (CEO DRAP) thanked Abdul Latif Shaikh (President/CEO PSHP) for volunteering their services for awareness and capacity building of healthcare professionals and helping DRAP to restructure the PV system in Pakistan. Abdul Latif Sheikh congratulated the CEO DRAP and his team for achieving the full membership of World Health Organization – Programme for International Drug Monitoring (WHO-PIDM), Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC), Sweden. He assured his society’s continued support to DRAP in up lifting the PV system in Pakistan. The PSHP is a member of Federation of International Pharmaceuticals (FIP) and a nonpolitical, non-religious and technical entity of high intellect professionals. Division of Pharmacy Services presented the current working of National Pharmacovigilance Centre (NPVC). Director Pharmacy Services apprised the participants of the ceremony that Pakistan through diligent working of DRAP has become full member of UMC-WHO in November 2018, after remaining associate member for 24 years.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp