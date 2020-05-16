DRAP excelled under CEO Asim Rauf

In a joint news briefing, Dr. Zubair Qureshi (Chairman), Abid Gilani (President) and Noman Farooq (Gen Secretary of Alt medicine and Homeopathic Manufacturers Association of Pakistan) said since Asim Rauf has joined as the DRAP CEO, performance of all the divisions has markedly improved, especially licensing, registration, pharmacy services and quality assurance.

Noman Farooq said Dr. Fakhar-ud-Din Amir, Director, H/OTC, under the dynamic leadership of CEO Asim Rauf, rectified the weakness of directorate H/OTC very rapidly. For transparency point of view, he uploaded all the applications on official website of DRAP. Due to this, a massive route of corruption has been barricaded.

Dr Zubair Qureshi said that alternative system of medicine has been regulated for the first time in Pakistan. For the past five years, this system of medicine has been a victim of low performance, but Asim Rauf focused on Directorate of H/OTC along with other departments. The policy of Homeo combination products was pending since 2014 and is why the homeopathic industry has been badly affected until now.