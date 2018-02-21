DRAP, WHO to enhance mutual cooperation

Islamabad

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and World Health Organization have agreed to boost the mutual cooperation between two organizations. This decision was taken on 20 February 2018 in a meeting between Dr Sheikh Akhter Hussain CEO, DRAP and Dr. Muhammad Assai, WHO Representative for Pakistan. The WHO Rep. recognizes that both organizations have a no of common interests. CEO DRAP thanked the WHO for its continued support in the past.

WHO and DRAP wish to work together more closely to better serve the people of Pakistan with the common goal of improving the health and provision of safe, quality and efficacious medicines. Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest including effective implementation of DRAP Act, 2012 and issues regarding availability of therapeutic goods.—APP