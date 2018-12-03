Drama festival concludes

The drama festival organized on the special directives of provincial minter of Punjab for Information and Culture Fayazul Hassan Chohan concluded here the other day at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

The aim to organized this drama festival was to provide a platform and encourage the local and emerging talent, in this regard, the last stage play titled, “ Apnay Huwe Paraye” was presented based on the topics of Bribery, Dowry and favoritism.

The play was written by Liaqat Shah, directed by Dildaar Khan, whereas, the caste of the play included Sapna Shah, Abbas Nanna, Dildaar Khan, Jhalak Ali, Anjum Abbasi, Shagufta Khan, Ismael Bashir, Naeem Babba, Naeem Tota and other artists.—APP

