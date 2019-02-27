Draiweesh calls upon teachers to keep children away from sectarianism

Staff Reporter

President IIUI Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh Wednesday called upon the teaching fraternity to keep children away from sectarianism, violence.

Addressing a concluding ceremony of teachers training held here at International Islamic University Islamabad(IIUI), he said that the teachers must be taught love for soil and religion to the students.

An Islamic Orientation Course (IOC) for 40 school teachers of FATA organized by Dawah Academy of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) concluded here at the Faisal Masjid campus of the university.

The program was aimed at dissemination of Islam’s message of peace through respected professionals of society.

Participant teachers had motivational sessions and lectures on ethics, Rights of Quran e Majeed and various other topics.

“Teaching is sacred obligation and fortunate are those who are chosen by God for this purpose” said IIUI President.

He added that teaching is the legacy of Prophets and teachers are the builders of society. He also stressed upon unity of Muslim world to counter the prevailing challenges. He said the Islam is religion of peace and this message must reach to all corners of world.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh maintained that love for humanity and peaceful co-existence must be promoted across the world. Incharge, Department of Trainings, Dawah Academy, Dr. Shahid Rafi thanked IIUI President for joining the ceremony and vowed that the academy would keep perusing its objective of dissemination of peace. Earlier, coordinator, Ahmad Hammad also briefed about the objectives of the course.

