Drains to be cleaned by August-end: Minister

Storm water drains in the city will be cleaned by the end of August, said Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Shah during a press conference on Friday. He remarked that the government has to clean the drains earlier but the process was halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic. “We have identified 38 choking points,” he said, adding that the government is taking steps to remove garbage from those points. Shah said that no payment will be made to anyone till the clear the drains, and transfer the sludge to landfill sites.