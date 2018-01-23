Drains and sewerage

Through the courtesy of your prestigious newspaper, I would like to draw the kind attention of the authorities concerned about the muddy water which stands accumulated at the Empire Road of Division Larkana which is a source of a lot of endurance to the citizens.
It is primary right of public to live in a clean and safe environment. The higher authorities should take action against the concerned department and resolve this issue as soon as possible.
ZAMIR AHMED MEMON
Shikarpur

