Drafting capacity building of MPs need of hour: Asim

Our Correspondent

Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) in collaboration with Manzil Pakistan (a research think tank) and Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) has organized a three-day training national workshop on,” Legislative Drafting”.

Justice (Retd) Shaiq Usmani, renowned law authority, is conducting the three days sessions, from Manzil Pakistan. He said, “It is necessary for the law to be clear, which can be easily understood; for this, an understanding of how to draft law is highly important’.

Zafarullah Khan, Executive Director, in his opening remarks, regarded the event as a ‘unique opportunity to examine legislation drafting from the lens of the judiciary who adjudicates the laws in the court”.

Khan termed the relationship with partners and collaborators for this national level exercise as ‘Friends of PIPS’.

In a welcome note by Aasim Siddiqui, Vice Chairman, Manzil Pakistan, showed great pleasure at the culmination of a major project that Manzil Pakistan took after consultation with National Assembly. He also appreciated the role of PIPS in capacity building of parliamentarians and associated staff at federal and provincial level.

Siddiqui also mentioned the recent task of Review of Legislative Framework in Pakistan with a pilot phase in the process.