Draft report of Delimitation Commission on IIOJK slammed

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference and other political parties have slammed the draft report of the Delimitation Commission.

The NC leader, Farooq Abdullah, denouncing the draft report of the Delimitation Commission on IIOJK, said it defies any and all logic and no politi-cal, social and administrative reason can justify the recommendations.

Farooq Abdullah also said the party is now en-gaged in formulating a detailed response to this report and also exploring other options to challenge the entire process. He said the report was received on Friday night and “I am in the process of reading it in detail. But from whatever I have seen, we at the National Conference completely reject this report.”

He said that they were earlier told that the de-limitation exercise was being undertaken to make assembly seats contiguous with the district but the draft report is showing a different picture altogether.

Rejecting the interim report by the Delimitation Commission, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples De-mocratic Party said that the Commission instead of a constitutional body had proved itself to be as a frontal organisation of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party. “From the media reports regarding the interim recommendations of the commission, it was clear that the sole objective of the body was to ensure backdoor entry of BJP and its shadow organisations to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kash-mir”, an official spokesman of the party said, adding that the apprehensions about the entire exercise expressed by the party have come true.

The spokesman said that the party ruling the country has taken every step to disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Delimitation “was yet another exercise in furtherance of these designs.”

The PDP spokesperson said that the party has been from the beginning apprehensive of such out-come and the interim report only strengthens such belief. “The fascist and communal forces with the support of their shadow organisations are eyeing on gaining power by all means and in the process the territory has been plunged into chaos”, he said.

Congress leader, Tariq Hameed Karra taking to micro-blogging site Twitter said, the Delimitation Commission’s draft report is the very successful exercise of pitting people against each other.

He said that it is a message to the people and those facilitators who have been instrumental in providing a foothold to the oppressors, directly or indirectly.

It is an outcome of a nefarious design of disem-powering a particular region and a sect of pluralistic society. Carving out a geographically unnatural and linguistically divergent Parliamentary Constituency like Islamabad-Rajauri is a glaring example of that, he added.

Notably, the Delimitation Commission on Fri-day sent a second draft report to five Parliament Members, who are part of the Commission, and asked them to submit their objections, if any, by February 14.—KMS