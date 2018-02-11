Draft laws and projects okayed

It is quite appreciable that the Punjab Cabinet in a meeting has approved a number of draft laws and projects including launching of safe city project to three more districts of Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana as well as allotment of state land to the landless people of Cholistan under the Chief Minister’s Cholistan Package which will be extendable afterwards . According to the reports in the newspapers, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the important meeting which decided that out of the three new districts, in the first phase Kasur safe city project will be completed and those of safe city projects for Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib will be launched in second phase.

Among other decisions, the cabinet okayed drafts of Punjab Women Development Policy 2017, Punjab Animal Health Act 2017, first mineral policy of the province and also charter for establishment of a proposed University of Sialkot and University of Narowal and couple of other decisions like approval of the steps for declaring negative and positive areas for the cement sector in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the CM also quite rightly lauded the performance of Punjab Forensic Science Agency for successfully resolving the murder cases of innocent Zainab and Asma and said this achievement was possible with the blessings of Almighty Allah and untiring efforts of entire team. All these decisions are good and welcome indeed. But apparently some of these should have been decided a bit earlier and the fruits have started reaching the targeted segments of the society by now but still better late than never it is said.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

