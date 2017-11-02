Draft bill to be presented in National Assembly today

Delimitation of constituencies

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly meeting on Wednesday finalized draft of constitutional amendment bill for delimitation of new constituencies.

The bill will be presented before the house for approval today.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said as decided by parliamentary leaders, there will be no increase in number of constituencies of the National Assembly, and it will remain 272. However, in the light of new population census, overall seats of Punjab will come down by nine. Of them, five will go to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three to Balochistan and one to Islamabad Capital Territory.

Ayaz Sadiq said there will be no change in the overall seats of Sindh, which will remain at seventy-five. Similarly, the number of FATA seats will be unchanged at twelve. To a question, the Speaker said there will be roughly seven hundred and eighty thousand population in one constituency

The lower house currently comprise 342 seats out of which 272 are direct seats. Apart from Punjab’s 148 seats, the lower house has 61 seats for Sindh, 35 for K-P, 14 for Balochistan, 12 for the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), and two for Islamabad Capital Territory.

There are 60 indirectly elected seats reserved for women and 10 for non-Muslims. The parliamentary leaders held meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday and finalized the draft bill for delimitation of constituencies after the ECP had given a seven-day deadline to the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry to get the Constitution amended to provide legal cover to fresh delimitation before the final results of population census last week.