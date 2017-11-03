Draconian PSAs being slapped against Kashmiris: DeM

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has said that the string of draconian Public Safety Acts (PSAs) are being slapped against Kashmiris every now and then.

The DeM General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen in a statement issued in Srinagar said that 35th PSA had been slapped against senior Hurriyat leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt, 80-year-old persons in Sopore and Handwara are languishing in jails after the draconian law was slapped against them.

She said that the Kashmiris were languishing in jails across India for the past 20 years. “The youth who are jailed were pursuing degrees and were bright students.

Mirza Nisar Hussain, Abdul Lateef Waza, Mohammad Ali Butt and Abdul Ghani Goni are in Rajasthan jails since past 21 years while Javaid Ahmad Khan and Mahmood Topiwala are in Tihar since the same number of years,” Shafaqat Hussain Tagoo and Ahtisam Farooq have been languishing in same jail since six years

“It is a matter of pride for us that despite facing such hardships our brothers are standing tall against the oppression and the occupation. People of Kashmir must follow these men as they are our torch-bearers and inspiration,” she added

Nasreen said that the visit of an Israeli delegation led by Major General Yakov (Kobi) Barak to an Indian Army base in Udhampur, once again.—KMS