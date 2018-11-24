Dr. Zia assumes charge of AIOU VC

An eminent educationist Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum here on Friday assumed the responsibility of newVice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU). Dr. Zia who enjoys high-profile academic background was recently appointed for the prestigious slot by the President of Pakistan, in his capacity as the University’s chancellor.

His appointment was made for four-year tenure. He gets the honour of running the affairs of the AIOU that is considered as the country’s largest educational institution in term of its enrollment (about 1.3 million students) and country-wide academic infrastructure network (44 regional offices).—INP

