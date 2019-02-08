Dr Zahid appointed Convener FPCCI body on Blood Banks

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai has appointed Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari as Convener FPCCI Standing Committee on Blood Banks & Thalassaemia.

Dr. Ansari got the 33-year experience in the field of medical science and known for his efforts against illegal blood banks in the Sindh province and transfusion of safe blood to the patients.

Dr. Ansari has reiterated his commitment to continue his struggle against illegal blood banks and for transfusion of safe blood to the patients.

Share on: WhatsApp