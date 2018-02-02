Dr Zahid Ansari appointed Head of FPCCI body on Blood Banks

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has appointed Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari as Chairman FPCCI Standing Committee on Blood Banks & Thalassaemia.

Dr. Ansari got the 31-years experience in the field of medical science and known for his efforts against illegal blood banks in the Sindh province and transfusion of safe blood to the patients.

Dr. Ansari has reiterated his commitment to continue his struggle against illegal blood banks and for transfusion of safe blood to the patients.