Dr Zafar nominated Pro-VC UAF

Faisalabad

The Governor/Chancellor of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has nominated Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal, Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences as Pro-Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture Faisalabad for a period of three years or till of date of his superannuation whichever is earlier.
A spokesman of the university said here Tuesday that Dr Zafar Iqbal is recipients of 11 awards with most prominent distinctions including the Civil Award (President’s medal for Technology), Best University Teacher Award.—APP

