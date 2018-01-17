Dr Yusuf at top of PSP list

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Council for Science & Technology (PCST) has recently announced the final results of Productive Scientists of Pakistan for 2017. PCST evaluate the productive scientists on the basis of quality research, contribution including academicians, engineers and doctors of the country, particularly those involved in the production of the new knowledge. PCST previously published eight directories on the subject “Productive Scientist of the Pakistan” in the last 20 years.

This is the ninth study carried out and it includes the data of 4154 scientists of Pakistan employed in public / private sector, universities, colleges and R&D organizations who have contributed in scientific research. Chairman PARC, Dr. Yusuf Zafar (T.I) got the top position as being the most Productive Scientist of Pakistan for the year 2017 in the field of Agriculture. The criteria were based on 10 measurable indicators.