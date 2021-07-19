Dr Yousef congratulates Ummah on 1442 Eid El-Adha

Jeddah

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, offered warm congratulations to Their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies, leaders of OIC Member States and the entire Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the blessed 1442 Eid El-Adha.

The Secretary General also extended warm congratulations to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, OIC headquarter country and chair of the Islamic summit, under the leadership of the Custodian of The two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and HRH Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman (May Allah preserve them).

He commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to organizing this year’s hajj in line with health precautions such that limited number of pilgrims participate and that the rites are conducted safely, ensuring that everyone is safe from the danger of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary General reiterated his appreciation for the heightened and constant care deployed by the Kingdom to protect the pilgrims’ health and ensure their safety while providing them with the necessary services.

Al-Othaimeen underscored that ever since it was honored by Allah to serve the Two Holy Mosques, the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has prioritized provision of services and comfort to pilgrims. —PR