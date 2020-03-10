Dr Yasmin reviews Sehat Card facilities

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed to hold fourth-nightly review meeting of Health Initiative Management Company’s performance regarding Sehat Insaf Card.

The minister issued these instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting at Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department Tuesday.

Add. Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, representatives of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, as well as Insurance Company, were also present on this occasion. The minister reviewed the quality and availability of medical facilities being provided to the patients of 36 districts through Sehat Insaf Card.

Officers of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company briefed the Minister regarding its performance.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that under Sehat Sahulat Programme, medical facilities are being provided to more than 60 lac families in public as well as private hospitals through Sehat Insaf Card.

She said that families having Sehat Insaf Card should be provided awareness regarding the facilities being provided to them in the hospitals.

The number of private hospitals should be increased to facilitate families having Sehat Insaf Card.

The facility of Sehat Insaf Card has also been provided to the 30 thousand registered thalassemia patients.

The minister said that working is underway for providing Sehat Insaf Card to the government employees. In every district the families having Sehat Insaf Card will be provided complete information, she concluded.