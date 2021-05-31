Dr. Yasmin Rashid says enforcing lockdown before Eid helped in decreased Covid cases

According to Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, the introduction of SOPs and widespread vaccination has resulted in a significant reduction in COVID-19 infections.

On Sunday, Dr. Rashid spoke during a news conference at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

Public awareness and implementation of coronavirus SOPs are the reasons for the improvement in the situation, she added, adding that enforcing lockdowns before Eid helped a lot.

“By implementation of SOPs and after mass vaccination, the chain of transmission can be interrupted significantly. By increasing the number of vaccinated people in three to four months, there will be a significant decline in cases,” Dr. rashid said.

Pakistan has begun developing CanSino packaging and formulations at the National Institute of Health. Pakistan will begin generating sufficient quantities of vaccines in three months.

Punjab has recorded 696 coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, with 22 individuals dying, according to Dr. Rashid, who added that the province has recorded 339,073 positive cases and 9,982 deaths thus far.

According to the minister, 22,339 tests were done in the past 24 hours, for a total of 5,123,420 tests. According to statistics from the previous three days, the positive ratio throughout the province has not topped 8%, and in most districts, it is below 5%.

“The positivity ratio in Lahore is 1.5%. There has been a considerable decrease in corona cases in Punjab. There was a steep rise in the number of cases last month in Gujranwala, but currently, only 20% of the reserved resources are under use of COVID-19 patients,” she said.

It is expected that the number of recovered patients will far outnumber the number of new admissions.

Every day, more than 150,000 individuals in Punjab get vaccinated. The province will reach a daily average of 250,000 to 300,00 individuals in June, according to the health minister, and more than 4000,000 individuals will be vaccinated daily starting in July.

Punjab has vaccinated almost 3,500,000 individuals so far.

“Hopefully we will achieve the target set by the NCOC very soon. Misconceptions and rumors are being spread about the vaccine,” Dr. Rashid said.

The registration process of Pfizer vaccine is under way at the DRAP and so far we have received 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine. All medical students of private and government institutions shall be vaccinated very soon.”

She estimates that between 30 and 40 percent of Punjab’s population will be vaccinated against coronavirus by the end of this year.

