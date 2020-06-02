Dr Yasmin misled on MNS health

Islamabad

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Tuesday Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was misled about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health issue. Speaking to media, he said his stance from day one was that the PML-N supreme leader should not go abroad for treatment. A question arises as to whether the findings of Nawaz’s tests conducted in Pakistan were accurate, he maintained. Either reports of the ex-PM’s tests conducted in Pakistan are inaccurate or those conducted in the UK, Fawad said, renewing his demand for a probe into the medical reports on the basis of which Nawaz Sharif was allowed to fly abroad for treatment.—INP